Last Thursday afternoon, Montevideo community members had the opportunity to meet the three candidates vying for the Montevideo City Manager position. The position has been open since former City Manager Steve Jones retired late last year.

The City Manager Meet & Greet event was held at the Montevideo Com­muni­ty Center, and was well attended by citizens interested in meeting candidates Fred Ventresco, Jennifer Golden, and Robert Wolfington III. The informal meeting afforded the public a chance to personally speak with each candidate, as well as ask them questions on a variety of topics related to current and future issues facing Montevideo.

