The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) board of directors met recently with several changes for the future of high-school sports.

• Cross country – Approved a proposal to change the format to a three-class tournament with eight sections divided as follows: Class AAA (64 largest schools); Class AA (96 next largest schools); Class A (all remaining schools).

• Soccer – Approved a proposal to change the format to a three-class tournament. Classes will be divided as follows: Class AAA (64 largest schools); Class AA (64 next largest schools); Class A (All remaining schools).

• Volleyball – Approved a proposal to change the format to a four-class tournament. Classes divided as follows: Class AAAA (64 largest schools); Class AAA (Next 64 largest schools); Class AA (Next 128 largest schools); Class A (All remaining schools).

• Basketball Shot Clock – A proposal to implement a shot clock was defeated in a 13-5 roll call vote with one abstention.

Policy language, implemented 2021-22

• Wrestling, participants – Approved a motion to enter into board policy the current approved practice that allows a wrestling team to enter more than one wrestler at a specific weight in an individual regular-season tournament if byes exist. The additional wrestlers would help fill the open spots that currently exist in individual tournaments.

• Wrestling scrimmages – Approved a motion to allow a policy exception to the scrimmage bylaw which would allow programs with 20 or fewer participants to participate in up to two scrimmages per week.