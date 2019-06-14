The summer celebration known as City and Country Days is scheduled to be held in Morgan this coming weekend, with activities being offered for visitors June 14-16. Those planning to attend should know while many of the activities are the same some events have changed due to the fact that construction is taking place in the city.

Among the changes is the parade route.

According to the City and Country Days Facebook Page, the parade will start in the Cedar Mountain High School parking lot and then will travel along Gallagher Street to Vernon Avenue. It will then turn and travel along Vernon Avenue to Highway 67/68.

There is a variety of activities taking place over the weekend.

The events being held Friday include:

• A bean bag tournament at 7 p.m. at the Broken Spoke.

• A parking lot party featuring Canyon Cowboys at the Broken Spoke.

• Music by the Larry Olson Band from 7-11 p.m. at the City and Country Tavern.

Saturday’s list of activities includes:

• Softball and volleyball games throughout the day

• A pedal pull at the fire hall. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and competition at 9 a.m.

• Glenn the Weatherman is scheduled to talk about meteorology from 12-2 p.m.

• A car and tractor parade at 1 p.m.

• A street dance at the City and Country Tavern starting at 9 p.m.

• A DJ at 9 p.m. at the Broken Spoke

The activities offered Sunday are:

• A community church service at Vernon Park starting with a social hour at 9 a.m.

• The grand parade starting at 1 p.m.

• Bingo at the City and Country Tavern following the parade

• AWF wrestling at 2 p.m. and the Johnny Holmes band at 4:30 p.m. at the Broken Spoke

Lots of activities for the kids, including train rides and inflatables, are available all weekend.

Learn more on the City and Country Days Facebook Page.

All are invited to Morgan this weekend.