Sara Schultz, RN, recently earned a Certificate in Patient Experience Body of Knowledge from The Beryl Institute. Schultz serves as Quality Improvement, Patient Safety, and Patient and Family Advisory Council Coordinator at Sleepy Eye Medical Center. With this certificate, Schultz joins a community of experts in patient experience performance, committed to delivering superior quality, safety and service to the patients and families they serve.

“We strongly believe it is our responsibility to provide our patients with the best possible experience regarding their healthcare needs,” said Kevin Sellheim, Administrator, Sleepy Eye Medical Center. “We are committed to this concept, as we believe it benefits the patient’s well-being. We have a true leader in Sara Schultz to ensure we maintain our efforts in providing the best patient experience possible.”

Through the Patient Experience (PX) Body of Knowledge Certificate Programs, The Beryl Institute recognizes individuals who have successfully completed the required set of Patient Experience Body of Knowledge courses, reflecting the knowledge and skills associated with healthcare patient advocacy and/or being an effective patient experience professional.

“As patient experience emerges as a field with increasing accountability for the performance we deliver on quality, safety and service, certificate program recipients encompass dedication to providing excellent care to the patients and families they serve,” said Deanna Frings, Director, Learning and Professional Development of The Beryl Institute. “This certificate distinguishes individuals as experts in the field and shows organizational commitment to establishing a culture focused on shaping experience strategy.”

The PX Body of Knowledge is a community-developed framework capturing the knowledge central to the role of the patient experience leader. Over 400 individuals from 10 countries contributed to the development of the body of knowledge, resulting in a broadly accepted set of 15 domains and associated skills reflecting the core accountabilities associated with being an effective patient experience leader. This work frames the field of patient experience, defines its core ideas and provides a clear foundation of knowledge that supports the consistent and continuous development of current and future leaders in the field.

“I am beyond excited to put what I’ve learned into action and continue to enhance the patient experience at Sleepy Eye Medical Center,” said Sara Schultz.