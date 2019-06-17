The purpose of the Wee Deliver program is to connect high school FFA members with elementary students.

The purpose of the Wee Deliver program is to connect high school FFA members with elementary students, by writing letters back and forth over the school year, in order to get to know each other better and practice writing skills for the students.

FFA members, in grades nine to 12, wrote letters to third grade students at their school. The FFA truly appreciates the cooperation from all of the third grade teachers: Ms. Gordon, Ms. Jensen, Ms. Schmit, and Ms. Mathiowetz.

This year, members from both Sleepy Eye and St. Mary’s High School participated in this program and wrote to 61 third grade students. Students say they enjoy the program and want to see it continue in future years. Through the Wee Deliver program, FFA members have the opportunity to serve as role models for elementary students, as well as create friendships.

In May, students had an end of the year celebration with their Wee Deliver buddies, playing a short game followed by milk and cookies. Through this time, students were able to connect with their pen pals and teach them about the FFA.