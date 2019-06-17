Jason Ruggless, Parts Manager at Kibble Equipment in Sleepy Eye, presents a check for $698 to Sleepy Eye Fire Chief Ron Zinniel.

Jason Ruggless, Parts Manager at Kibble Equipment in Sleepy Eye, presents a check for $698 to Sleepy Eye Fire Chief Ron Zinniel — proceeds from Kibble’s “Fire Sale” special promotion during March and April — when the purchasers of cultivator sweeps could designate a fire department of their choice to receive $1 from Kibble Equipment for each sweep purchased. Chief Zinniel said the donation would go to their equipment fund. SEFD is currently raising funds for the purchase of new jaws of life and spreader.