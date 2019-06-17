A group of four students from the piano studio of MaryJane Kurpius-Brock presented their Spring Recital and Awards Night on June 4, 2019, at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Crookston.

Each student performed three or four selections; the program also included several audience sing-along songs. The recital was dedicated to 2019 Crookston High School graduates Thea Oman and Karly Resendiz.

After the recital portion, the following winners were announced and awards were presented in conjunction with the National Federation of Music Clubs (N.F.M.C.) and the regional Piano-Forte Achievement Awards (P.A.A.):

N.F.M.C. “Gold Cup” Piano Solo Event

Isabelle Smith: Elementary, Class III; Superior/Highest Rating.

N.F.M.C. “Gold Cup” Piano Hymn Event

Isabelle Smith: Class II; Superior/Highest Rating.

N.F.M.C. “Gold Cup” Music Theory Exam Event

Isabelle Smith: Class 7; Superior/Highest Rating

Isabelle earned her second Piano Solo trophy, her second Piano Hymn trophy, and her second Theory Exam trophy. Isabelle also received her second “Triple Superiors” National Certificates of Honor for receiving a total of 6 consecutive Superior/Highest ratings in the Piano Solo, the Piano Hymn, and the Theory Exam events at N.F.M.C. Festivals (2014-2019).

Gold Cup Triple Superiors

For the sixth year in a row, Isabelle Smith was presented with an additional trophy (“Triple Superiors Award”) from the studio for receiving 3 Superior/Highest ratings (Piano Solo, Piano Hymn, and Theory Exam) at the 2019 N.F.M.C. Festival.

P.A.A. “Olympics”

Caden Boike: Elementary, Level I/5 Piece Memorized Program, Bronze Medal.

Isabelle Smith: Intermediate, Level I/10 Piece Memorized Program, Silver Medal.

Isabelle was also awarded with a trophy from the P.A.A. organization for 5 years of Silver Medal memorized programs (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019).

Thea Oman: Intermediate, Level III/5 Piece Memorized Program, Bronze Medal.

Thea was also awarded with a trophy from the studio for 10 years of participation in P.A.A. (2010-2019)

Karly Resendiz: Intermediate, Level II/5 Piece Memorized Program, Bronze Medal.

Karly was also awarded with a trophy from the studio for 5 years of participation in P.A.A. (2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2019).

Following the awards ceremony, recital rewards and certificates were presented to all of the students.

After the drawings for door prizes, the evening concluded with a reception in the church fellowship hall for the pianists and all of their guests.

Oman and Resendiz Present a Senior Piano Recital

Thea Oman and Karly Resendiz presented a joint Senior Recital on Sunday, May 26, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Crookston.

Each of their programs featured a variety of classical music from the Baroque, Classical, Romantic and Contemporary eras as well as non-classical music. Piano solos, single piano duets, a double piano duet and a cello solo were included in the recital.

Thea and Karly were piano students of MaryJane Kurpius-Brock.