Auditions for Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” will be held on Monday and Tuesday evenings, June 24 and 25, in the Springfield Public School Auditorium. Youth who will be in grades 5-8 during the next school year should plan to audition from 6:30-7:30 each night, and high school guys and gals, plus adults through senior citizens, will have an opportunity to audition from 7:30-8:45 p.m. All audition materials—music, script, etc.—will be provided during the audition session. One can attend either of the sessions.

Performances are scheduled for Friday through Sunday, November 22, 23 and 24. Further details about auditions, including audition forms that can be completed ahead of time, are available on Facebook: Springfield Community Theatre (SCT).

Artistic director Cheryl Neidt said there is a large flexible cast that will provide opportunities for actors of all ages and genders. There are opportunities for guys to sing in a men’s chorus aboard a ship, and there are several opportunities for soloists and ensemble singing for those from Springfield and the surrounding communities. In addition, a few younger actors are needed for sea creatures who will assist with transitions between scenes and participate in a couple of the major production numbers.

For more information about the musical or ways in which you can help, contact Cheryl Neidt, artistic director, at 723-6315 or neidt@newulmtel.net.