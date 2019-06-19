Do you, or someone you know, love to sing the Star Spangled Banner?

Do you, or someone you know, love to sing the Star Spangled Banner? Well, the second-annual National Anthem Contest for this year’s Farmfest is underway. Submissions are being taken through July 5. Interested singers can find the application on the Farmfest 2019 website.

A YouTube video of the applicant singing the national anthem must be submitted for consideration. The winner will be notified in late July. Any individual performer can enter the competition, but if the applicant is under the age of 18, they will need parental consent.

The winner of the contest will be invited to sing the national anthem at Gate 2 on the opening day of Farmfest, Tuesday, August 6, at 8 a.m. The performance will livestream on the Farmfest social media pages. The winner will receive free entry to Farmfest for him/herself and up to three guests.