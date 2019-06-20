This coming Saturday (June 22) an activity is going to be returning to Redwood Falls as part of the community’s weekend Summer Splash celebration. That morning 5K and 10K runs are going to be held.

However, a new group is hosting the event – the Girl Scouts.

It was Victoria Johnson, a member of Redwood Falls Girl Scout Troop 34539, who came up with the idea to host a 5K /10K run as part of Summer Splash, and she presented it to the other members of her troop.

According to Jessica Johnson, Victoria’s mom, the local troop’s adult leadership has been focusing on making events girl-led, so much of the planning for the run has been coordinated by the members of the local troop.

The Thin Mint Sprint is being held at Johnson Park, with registration starting at 7 a.m. The 5K and 10K races are set to begin at 8 a.m. For those who may not be into running those distances a half-mile Cookie Crawl Fun Run is also being held starting at 9:15 a.m. The cost to take part in the 10K is $35 with the cost for the 5K at $30. To participate in the half-mile fun run the cost is $25 for those 19 and older and $20 for those 18 and under. One may register in advance.

Jessica Johnson and co-leader Amanda Jacobson have been guiding the girls through the process, and Johnson said Victoria’s aunt, Jennifer Williams with Anderson Race Management has also been providing assistance.

The entire process is a new one for the local Girl Scout Troop, and Johnson added those involved with the planning are looking forward to getting the first year under their belt, so they can build on what they learned for next year.

“We hope this is a successful community event that we can provide for several years,” added Johnson.

In an effort to attract more serious runners to the local event, the races will be chipped time to ensure an accurate account of each participant’s time to complete the run.

However, the goal is also to make the Thin Mint Sprint fun, and so others who are not as serious are also invited to come and run or walk at their own pace.

Each of the girls in the troop was also encouraged to recruit participants for the race, but realizing not all of their family, friends and neighbors would be interested in taking part in a 10K or a 5K, the girls decided to open the half-mile fun run to everyone.

Members of the local Girl Scout Troop will be on hand to assist runners. Parents can bring their children along to the event, as some fun activities supervised by Girl Scout volunteers will be offered. The local troop has also invited other Girl Scout troops in the council to come and take part as a team.

Johnson said this year was a challenging one for the Girl Scouts related to its cookie sales, as the weather did not cooperate on nearly every weekend during the time when they were selling. This event is being held to help them find a fun way to put that season behind them.

The local troop is made up of 15 girls in the fifth and sixth grade from the Redwood Falls and Wabasso areas, and funds from the race will be used to help with service projects including a new effort to put a free reading library in Ramsey Park. The troop also supports the animal shelter, police and fire departments and serves the community in many other ways.

To learn more visit the Girl Scout Thin Mint Sprint 5K&10K and Cookie Crawl Facebook Page.

– Image Courtesy of the Thin Mint Sprint Facebook Page