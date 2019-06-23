River Valley Track team celebrated the season with an awards banquet the evening of Wednesday, June 5.

River Valley Track team celebrated the season with an awards banquet the evening of Wednesday, June 5. Awards presented by Coach Courtney Mickelson included:

Letter winners

Seventh graders: Erika Wells and Ellie Tonn

Eighth graders: Sophie Gustafson, Annika Nosbush and James Hagen

Ninth graders: Violet Hovland, Lilly McCone, Hailey Meinert, and Megan Sandgren

Tenth graders: Maddie McCone, Courtney Wendt, Kadin Johnson, Joshua Hagen, Sophia Portner, Brad Balko, and Keygan Lund

11th graders: Noah Richert, Kora Wahl, Curtis Tauer, Sydney Hauger, Isaac Johnson, and Isaac Huiras

12th graders: Tim Rathman, Jose Ibarra, Abby Hagen, Kira DeMaris, Leah Schnobrich, Rachel Sloot, Hali Soukup, and Brooke Hoffbeck.

MVP: Jose Ibarra and Abby Hagen.

Most Improved: Kadin Johnson and Ellie Tonn.

Academic All-Conference: Kira DeMaris, Natalia Fraile, Abby Hagen, Sydney Hauger, Brooke Hoffbeck, Isaac Huiras, Kaitlyn Lorang, Maddie McCone, and Sophia Portner.

“This year was a great season,” said Coach Mickelson. “As a coach, you wonder if four schools will be able to create a positive team culture. This group of kids did it without even thinking. We achieved a lot this season. I am proud of the accomplishments this team made, both on and off the track. The future looks bright for River Valley Wildcat track and field.”