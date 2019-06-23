A public preventive planting meeting will be held at 7 p.m. June 26, 2019 at the Renville Community Center in Renville. The meeting will focus on producer options and alternatives for preventive planting.

There will be a presentation about cover crops on preventive planting acres and a producer and industry led panel for questions and answers.

Local representatives including insurance agencies, agronomists, cover crop specialists, the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), the Farm Service Agency (FSA), the Renville Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) and the Hawk Creek Watershed Project will be present.

For more information contact the Renville County Soil and Water Conservation District at (320) 523-1550.