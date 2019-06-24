Marcel Dylan Zephier, 28, of Redwood Falls appeared in Redwood County Fifth District Court June 14 and was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct related to an event that allegedly occurred in 2011.

According to the criminal complaint, Zephier has been accused of raping a nine-year-old girl sometime between June 1 and Aug. 31 of that year. The report states an officer with the Lower Sioux Police Department received information regarding a criminal sexual conduct complaint from a female victim.

Based on the information, a forensic interview was conducted May 5, 2019, which is when the victim, now 16, stated she had been raped by the defendant.

The complaint states the victim went to Zephier’s home, as the two are related. The report states the victim called him “Uncle Marcel,” even though he was a cousin, due to the age difference.

The victim stated she had gone to the house to look for other children, and when she arrived was allegedly told by the defendant that they were in a back room. She went to look for them but soon discovered she and the defendant were the only people in the house. The report states the defendant allegedly forced the victim into a room and onto a bed where he forcibly removed some of her clothing.

The victim stated she was screaming, kicking and crying, adding during the incident the defendant allegedly hit her and threatened her family and ultimately raped the nine-year-old. The complaint also states the victim’s father was also interviewed, and he stated that the defendant would have had access to the victim at the time the victim claimed that the incident occurred.

The defendant faces two counts of criminal sexual conduct, with each carrying a sentence of 30 years in jail, a $40,000 fine or both. The defendant is scheduled to make his next appearance in district court June 24. Marcel Dylan Zephier remains in custody in the Redwood County jail.

The defendant has a number of previous convictions related to assault, as well as a criminal sexual conduct incident that occurred in 2012.