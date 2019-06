Downtown side streets getting attention, too.

The street improvement season is fully underway throughout Crookston, including on Park Lane. The street received a new water main last year, and, as part of City of Crookston policy, the dirt and gravel placed over the new main was allowed to settle for a year before the construction of a new street, curb and gutter, which is happening now.

Davidson Construction of Holt, Minn. is the general contractor for this year’s street improvement projects.