SEFAC has scheduled some fun "night swims" for this summer!

Hard to believe that June is almost over and we can officially say that summer is here. The SEFAC had a great first week with the sun shining and warmer temps. The last few weeks have been cool, but we still have some die-hard swimmers!

We had our first week of Pool Fun and Water Games, and our first session of swimming lessons is just wrapping up. With the swimming lessons we welcomed the migrant school students and had a great time with them. They came with such enthusiasm to learn about water safety, water adjustment, and basic strokes. Session 2 for swimming lessons will begin July 8 and run through July 19. Classes in this session are filling up fast, but still have room for some if you are interested in signing your child up. If you are not able to make something work with Session 2, Session 3 begins July 29 and goes through Aug. 9.

Pool Fun and Water Games will be cancelled for July 1 to 5, due to a lack of children signing up. Our next one will be July 22 to 26. Call the pool if you are interested in signing your child up, 794-9501.

Water aerobics is M/Tu/Th 6:30-7:30 a.m. and Tu/Th 7:15-8:15 p.m. You are also welcome to swim laps during those times as the instructors can work around you. Water aerobics cost $3 per time or you can buy a punch card, 10 punches for $30.

We have scheduled some night swims, which I have heard through the guards is a great time! Wednesday, July 3 will be our first one, which is scheduled from 8-10 p.m. Passes and punch cards will not be available for these nights. Everyone is asked to pay $5 each, with $1 going towards the Sleepy Eye Fireworks. You will be able to BYOF (Bring Your Own Floatie) or water toys, too! July 26 and August 12 are the other two nights scheduled for night swims. July 26 we are asking everyone to bring a non-perishable food item and the cost then is $4. On Aug. 12 the proceeds will go towards the painting of the slides in the future. We look forward to swimming under the stars those three evenings!

For everyone who happens to be hanging around Sleepy Eye for the 4th of July, we will be open from 1-7 p.m. If you haven’t checked out our Facebook page, please do, as this is where we put our announcements of closing due to weather or lack of patrons, or any other important information. We will be updating with pictures of our swimming lessons and any other fun pictures taken throughout the summer.

A few reminders to parents, if you are dropping your children off at SEFAC: Please make sure your child knows a phone number to reach you in case of an emergency or closing, and please remind your child/children to follow the rules while at the facility. Please remind your children to throw their garbage away. We want to keep our facility nice for community members and visitors alike.

I would like to personally thank the 34 lifeguards for their dedication and hard work to providing a safe and fun facility to our community and surrounding area. They have been a joy to work with and have made it a smooth transition for me as I am thoroughly enjoying this new adventure. I would also like to thank the Park and Rec Department and everyone up at the city office for all they do behind the scenes to help make the pool run smoothly and look great as well.

As always, cancellations, early closings, and events will be posted on our Facebook page. Please feel free to stop in, call (794-9501) the Aquatic Center, or check our Facebook page if you have any questions or are unsure if we are going to be open. We look forward to seeing you!