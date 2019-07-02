On July 2 at approximately 5 a.m. a search warrant was executed at Lot #3 in the Eastwood Estates Trailer Park in the City of Redwood Falls after the Redwood Falls Police Department developed information that Richard Leo Peters, 23, of Redwood Falls, was at that location. Peters had an outstanding arrest warrant and officers had reason to believe he was armed with a handgun.

The Brown/Lyon/Redwood/Renville Emergency Response Unit was activated and executed the warrant.

Peters was located at Lot #3 and taken into custody without incident.

Also assisting at the scene was the Redwood County Sheriff’s Department and North Ambulance.