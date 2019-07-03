A structure fire occurred at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on 210th Ave SW in Parnell Township northeast of town when an outbuilding became fully engulfed.

A structure fire occurred at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on 210th Ave SW in Parnell Township northeast of town when an outbuilding became fully engulfed. A semi and spray trailer, two payloaders and hay were in the structure when it caught fire, and everything was a complete loss. Assisting agencies included the Crookston Fire Department, Red Lake Falls Fire Department, Fisher Fire Department and Crookston Area Ambulance. No one was hurt.