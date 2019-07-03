Local high-school clay target teams hosted by the Redwood Falls Sportsman Club all had successful 2019 seasons in the Minnesota High School Clay Target League.

At the end of the regular season Redwood Valley was in Class 2A Conference 5 and finished third.

Ashlyn Doering earned a third-place individual medal in conference.

Other Redwood Valley High School female participants conference with top 25 finishes were: Rachel Anderson, 15th place, Harley Raney, 20th place and Cincere Kley, 21st place.

Top 25 males in conference included: Isaiah Hultquist, 12th place, Isaac Louwagie, 12th place, Jeremiah Lothert, 21st place, and Noah U’Ren, 24th place.

Redwood Valley also had an impressive day at the Minnesota High School Clay Target championships. The Cardinals were the only school to earn two team trophies with a first-place finish in novice and a second in junior varsity. Combined with varsity Redwood Valley finished 10th at the championships out of 47 teams.

Individual accomplishments included a first-place overall finish for Levi Rader in novice class with a score of 91/100. Bryan Amberg finished fourth in novice. The high gun female for Redwood Valley was Harley Raney who finished sixth. There were 155 novice class participants. Jarod Stoen was the junior varsity overall high gun for Redwood Valley placing 17th.

There were 297 junior varsity participants. Of the 342 participants, Isaiah Hultquist was high overall for the team hitting 94/100 and placing 39th. Perfect 25/25 rounds were shot by Noah U’Ren, Levi Rader, Jeremiah Lothert and Isaiah Hultquist.

Redwood Valley looks forward to the 2020 season, as the team is not losing anyone to graduation.

Wabasso’s conference season saw a new coaching staff and an increase in membership.

Class 2A conference 7, saw the Rabbits place fifth over five weeks of competition.

The Lady Rabbits placed well in conference with top 25 finishes for Shelly Cole, ninth, Myra Hertling, tie 11th, Shayla Schulte, tie 11th, and Brianna Salfer, 17th.

The conference Top 25 for males included a 24th-place finish for Luke Wagner.

Wabasso had the largest contingent of fans at the Class 2 championships where Lance Wagner fired a pair of perfect 25/25 rounds. The team overall placed 17th. Novice high guns were Dawson Jenniges and Brianna Salfer. High gun junior varsity participants were Adryen Tietz and Shayla Schulte. Lance Wagner fired a 96/100 to lead the varsity team.

The Rabbits say goodbye to seniors Michael Turbes, Carl Swedzinski, Myra Hertling, Brianna Salfer, Luke Wagner and Noah Netzke. The ECHO Charter School participated in Class 1A Conference 6. There it placed third as a team. Madelynn Brockman placed second for females in the conference.

Other top 25 finishes included Chelsie Malinao, eighth, Haylea Reigstad, 11th, and Narria Leenerts, 12th. Top 25 male shooters included Jordan Gjerset, sixth, Tony Berthelsen, eighth, Gerrod Leenerts, 10th Levi Schmidt, 21st, and Preston Berends, 25th.

During the Class 1A championship ECHO Charter School earned a third-place trophy for the varsity team.

Jordan Gjerset broke 100 clays in a row winning the Class 1A male and overall. That was the first ever 100 straight for the ECHO program.Madelynn Brockman was third in the conference and third in the championship.

ECHO will have three shooter's going to the USA High School Clay Target Nationals Championships July 10-14, 2019, at the MTA home grounds in Mason, Mich. Those accepting invitations are Brockman, Leenerts and Gjerset.