One year ago major rainfall hit the Redwood area causing flooding across much of the region.

That flooding dampened the spirits of many, which led fewer of them to make a trip during the nation’s holiday celebration to the City of Morton. That community has held an Independence Day festival for generations, and this year the event is being held again. Those who are coordinating the July 4 event hope after their one-year hiatus people will return to enjoy the festivities.

The day of events kicks off with the annual Firecracker Run. The run will start by the fire hall on Valley Drive Registration starts at 7 a.m., with the race beginning at 8 a.m.

A flea market is scheduled to open at 11 a.m., with a variety of vendors on hand. Additional information regarding the flea market and the form to register as a vendor can be found on the Morton, MN Fourth of July Facebook Page.

Koerner’s Corner is hosting a bean bag toss tournament during the day from 12-6 p.m.

The parade is being held at 1 p.m. Those who are interested in having a unit in the parade are encouraged to show up at the old Morton School starting at noon. There is no pre-registration, just show up to be part of this year’s parade. The parade route will run along Third Street to the city park.

According to Pam Hopkins, who is helping to coordinate the annual Fourth of July celebration in Morton, the community celebration includes a variety of activities for the kids, including a number of inflatables and games. A wristband for the kids’ activities is $5 with a $15 limit per family. The kids activities are being offered from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Hopkins added this year Yard Yahtzee is being played with 4’X4’ dice.

Thomas the Train will offer rides from 1:30-6 p.m.

A scavenger hunt starts at 1:30 p.m.

A kids’ pedal pull is being held starting at 6 p.m., with an adult pedal pull following at 7 p.m.

The Renville County Museum is hosting a variety of activities. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. A veterans round table will be held from 2-3 p.m. with the annual St. John’s Church sing-along being held at 7 p.m.

There will also be plenty of food options for those who visit Morton this coming Thursday.

The celebration culminates with the annual fireworks presentation starting at dusk.

Everyone is invited and encouraged to come and celebrate Independence Day 2019 in Morton this coming Thursday.