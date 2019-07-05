Finalists include Andrew Seidl, Bob Elston, Devin Swanberg, and Kenneth Cammilleri.

The Sleepy Eye City Council is pleased to announce the finalists selected for the position of City Manager. On July 2, 2019, the Council selected four individuals to participate in an interview process that will take place on August 8 and 9. Liza Donabauer of DDA Human Resources, Inc., is the consultant hired to assist the City in the selection process. A brief bio for each individual finalist follows.

Andrew Seidl currently serves as the Operations Manager for the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R) at Mayo Clinic. He has held this position for four years. Prior to that, Mr. Seidl has worked with the Mayo Clinic in various roles including Business Analyst, Physician Recruiter and Staffing Specialist. Mr. Seidl has received his master’s degree in Business Administration from Augsburg College and a holds a bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Management from Minnesota State University with minors in Marketing, Business Administration, Management and Economics.

Russell (Bob) Elston is currently the Public Works Director for the City of Sleepy Eye, where he has been in the position for 15 years. He is also currently serving as the Interim City Manager for the City of Sleepy Eye. Prior to that, he served as the Program Specialist for the Nebraska Rural Water Association in Wahoo, Nebraska, for nearly two years, and the Utility Superintendent for the city of Plainview, Nebraska, for four years. Mr. Elston’s resume does not refer to a formal degree or training.

Devin Swanberg currently serves as an Economic Development Director for the Pine Island Economic Development Authority where he has held the position for approximately three years. Prior to his current employment, he served as a substitute teacher for Forest Lake High School for three years and Head Track Coach for two years. Mr. Swanberg holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from Hamline University and a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the same university.

Kenneth Cammilleri is currently in a transitional period serving as a family caregiver. Prior to this transitional period, Mr. Cammilleri was a City Administrator/Clerk for the city of Pine City where he served for three and a half years. He has also been an Assistant City Administrator for the City of Washburn, Wis., for one and a half years, and a Deputy Administrator/Clerk for the Village of Wind Point, Racine, Wis., for two and a half years. Mr. Cammilleri holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science, with a minor in English, from Carroll University and a master’s degree in Public Administration with a certificate in Nonprofit Management from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee Graduate School.