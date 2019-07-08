Carris Health-Redwood is pleased to welcome Isabel Wilson, O.D., the newest optometrist to join its eye center team in the clinic location.

Dr. Wilson graduated with her bachelor’s degree in biology from Ball State University and went on to earn her Doctor of Optometry degree from Indiana University School of Optometry.

Dr. Wilson has experience working in a variety of practice settings, and her professional interests include the full scope of optometry services including primary care, ocular disease and specialty contact lenses.

Dr. Wilson grew up in Nebraska and was searching for a career in a rural area where she can provide comprehensive optometry services for people of all ages.

She is looking forward to being part of the Redwood Falls community.

In her free time, she enjoys hiking and biking and she also enjoys the snow and winter.

The public is encouraged to welcome Dr. Isabel Wilson to Redwood Falls and the surrounding communities where she will serve.

Carris Health is an innovative health care system which is committed to reinventing rural health care in west central and southwest Minnesota. Carris Health was formed in January 2018 and is part of CentraCare Health.