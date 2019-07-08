Northwest Minnesota Arts Council sponsors an annual Traveling Art Exhibit, which visits northwest Minnesota communities throughout the year.

The exhibit includes 10 original pieces of art by regional artists, chosen from works submitted for the council’s annual juried exhibit. The exhibit is currently in East Grand Forks at the Campbell Library until August 31.

The 2019-2020 Traveling Exhibit Schedule:

• June 29–August 31, 2019 East Grand Forks Campbell Library

• September 1–Nov 2, 2019 Ada Public Library

• Nov 3–Jan 4, 2020 Red Lake Falls Public Library

**Jan 5– March 1, 2020 Roseau Public Library

March 2–May 2, 2020 Hallock Public Library

*The start and end dates at each location are approximate, depending on weather, venue hours and other circumstances that may occur to prohibit travel. For specific library hours, please contact each location before planning your visit, especially if you are planning on bringing a group.

**Tentatively scheduled



The 2019-2020 Artists and Artwork:

• Mary Magnuson, Red Lake Falls, “Twilight in the Taiga” (Painting)

• Amber Lee, Hendrum, “Koi” (Watercolor)

• Peggy Branden, Karlstad, “The Beast” (Wood Block Print)

• Kathryn Rynning, Kennedy, “The Graduates” (Photograph)

• James Blix, Thief River Falls, “Woodland Composition I” (Photograph)

• Bert Foster, Thief River Falls, “At the Barn” (Photograph)

• Christine Foster, Thief River Falls, “Ice House Morning” (Painting)

• Jill Levene, Warren, “-42.22C,” (Mixed Media)

• Ying Sriyota, Badger, “The Champion” (Painting)

• Elliot Chapman, Crookston, “Grain Elevator” (Photograph)

To learn more about the Traveling Exhibit, contact the NW Minnesota Arts Council at (218) 745-9111 or email NWArtsCouncil@gmail.com.

Updates can also be found on their website, www.nwartscouncil.org.