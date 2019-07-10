Crookston resident Marion “Weasel’’ Henry has a big job ahead of him as the soon-to-be 2020-2021 Minnesota State Membership chairman for the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Crookston resident Marion “Weasel’’ Henry has a big job ahead of him as the soon-to-be 2020-2021 Minnesota State Membership chairman for the Fraternal Order of Eagles. His duties will include promoting membership throughout Minnesota alongside fellow District 2 Eagle Randy Beggs, who will serve the 2020-2021 term as state president.

Before Henry, who served as the 2018-2019 District 2 president, takes on the statewide duties, he’s making sure the people of District 2 are well cared for by spearheading a recent donation to the RiverView Foundation’s Cancer Awareness Fund.

“Cancer is a never-ending battle that many of us fight every day, and there are people out there that need help fighting it,’’ Henry shared. “As president of District 2, I got to choose a charity to donate to. I chose RiverView’s Cancer Awareness Fund because I lost a wonderful friend to cancer and have other friends that are fighting cancer locally now. Not to mention that RiverView is in my community and giving starts at home, as well as teaching kids and young adults to give locally.’’

There are several ways District 2 members raise funds to donate to entities like the RiverView Foundation, including the sale of angel pins that Henry makes as a hobby. The group also holds an auction at the end of the year to boost the charity fund.

“The Eagles has taught me that we are all fighting for the greater cause,’’ Henry commented. “No matter if it is fighting cancer, AIDS, heart disease, or diabetes; we are people helping people and I hope to continue doing so for many years to come.’’

Henry says cancer is just one of the many battles the Fraternal Order of Eagles helps fight every day. He invites anyone interested in volunteering to strengthen his or her community to stop by the Eagles Club for more information on joining or to contact him at 218-280-8611 or weaselhenry@gmail.com.

RiverView Foundation Direct Kent Bruun credits Henry and the Eagles’ mission to be hometown builders with a commitment to “people helping people’’.

“This donation is a tribute to Marion Henry’s passion of making a difference and honors the Eagles’ positive influence to assist and improve the lives of others,’’ Bruun stated. “The RiverView Foundation applauds the Fraternal Order of the Eagles District 2 and we are grateful for Marion Henry’s commitment to serve in this prestigious leadership role.’’

For more information on the Foundation’s Cancer Awareness Fund or any other Foundation program or project, contact Bruun at 218-281-9249 or e-mail at kbruun@riverviewhealth.org.