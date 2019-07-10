Every producer in the northern plains had a chance to get $4 cash for their corn in each of the last five years – years when harvest prices ranged from $2.80-$3.30 per bushel.

How?

By taking the long-view in marketing with a plan that combines pre- and post-harvest marketing efforts.

Producers are invited to attend a “How to get $4 Corn” workshop in order to learn more about these key marketing efforts.

Edward Usset, University of Minnesota grain marketing economist, is field testing this brand new workshop at the U of M Southwest Research and Outreach Center (SWROC) near Lamberton July 19 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. During the workshop, Usset will lead a simulation game.

During the workshop, producers explore three steps towards getting $4 – or more – for their corn.

The workshop will cover grain marketing from start to finish, including three key steps: pricing grain before harvest, storing grain at harvest and rolling the hedge forward to spring and pricing and delivering grain with a better spring basis.

Usset serves as a grain marketing economist for the Center for Farm Financial Management at the University of Minnesota, the developers of FINPACK software.

Working with his colleagues at CFFM and in Extension, Usset developed the award winning “Winning the Game” series of workshops.

In addition, he manages Commodity Challenge, an online marketing education game. He teaches “Commodity Markets” at the university.

The second edition of his book, “Grain Marketing is Simple (it’s just not easy)” was released in 2015.

The “How to get $4 Corn” workshop is free, but participants must pre-register by July 12 by contacting Gretchen Thillen at gthillen@umn.edu or (507) 752-5094.

Lunch will also be provided.