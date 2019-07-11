Although admission to Tractor & Truck Pull entertainment comes with a price, it was free-for-all at the Butterfield Summer Sizzler!
Usually costing around $20 a ticket for admission, the Sizzler Tractor & Truck Pull was free-for-all in Butterfield on July 6th. Beginning at 5 p.m., the Pull entertained families for over four hours.
Participants came from Iowa, South Dakota, and all over Minnesota to go up against sleds, The Vault and Iron Bull.
The most anticipated class was the 9500# Hot Farm (RPM Series) as pullers competed to win a $3000 prize.
As for the trucks, engines were pushed to their limits, the announcer could “smell the transmission,” and a puller was left with a broken truck shaft.
Winners:
Semi Open
1st Scott Cornelius of Jordan 267.34
2nd Chet Schug of Norwood Young America 239.63
3rd Mathew “Papa Smurf” Michels of Mankato 229.80
Semi OTR
1st Alex Michels of Mankato 373.58
2nd Travis Winters of Butterfield 339.86
3rd Scott Lee of St. James 326.15
4500# Hobby Stock
1st James Zwaschka of North Mankato 205
2nd Matt Peterson of Springfield 191
3rd Gary Knock of Davis, SD 187
5500# Hobby Stock
1st Paul Hanson of Lake Crystal 238.84
2nd Gary Knock of Davis, SD 221.9
3rd Ben Michel of Mankato 213
6500# Hobby Stock
1st Larry Blackstad Sr. of St. James 247
2nd Ben Michel of Mankato 242
3rd Dan Peterson of Springfield 238
7500# Hobby Stock
1st Duane Severtson of North Mankato 300
2nd Dan Petersen of Springfield 280
3rd Larry Blackstad Sr. of St. James 221
8000 Street Stock Diesel
1st Bob Busse of Waseca 261.04
2nd Lance Williams of New Prague 233.68
3rd Adam Windschitl of St. James 215.29
8500 Street Modified Diesel Pickup
1st Jason Reed of Ayrshire, IA 315.82
2nd Shawn Wiemers of Manson, IA 312.95
3rd Chad Krueger of Le Center 298.34
9000# Out of Field/Stock
1st Tony Hassebroek of Iona 310
2nd Jerry Haberman of Mt. Lake 299
3rd Tyler Connell of St. James 233
9500# Open/Super Farm
1st Isaac Conway of Branham 357.85
2nd Jason Rosenquist of Atwater 346.46
3rd Mitch Fehn of St. Michael 325.95
9500# Hot Farm (RPM Series)
1st Joe Fischer of New Ulm 270.97
2nd Michael Schwichtenberg of Hamburg 259.43
3rd Brian Ceplecha of Wheatland 250.31
11000# Improved Stock
1st Douglas Miller of Le Center 330.49
2nd Jeff Gamradt of Sauk Centre 304.99
3rd Tony Hassebrek of Iona 280.80
11000# Out of Field/Stock
1st Tony Hassebroek of Iona 466
2nd Jerry Haberman of Mt. Lake 450
3rd Gene Baker of Centerville, SD 388
11000# Hot Farm
1st Pete Miller of Le Center 375.24
2nd Mike Anthony of St. Peter 367.53
3rd Don Johnson of Gibbon 347.82
13000# Out of Field/Stock
1st Jeff Gamradt of Sauk Centre 276
2nd Logan Gamradt of Sauk Centre 270
3rd Dean Karau of St. James 265
16500# Out of Field/Stock
1st Jeff Gamradt of Sauk Centre 245
2nd William Kremmin II of Mt. Lake 233
3rd Dean Karau of St. James 226
16500# Hot Farm
1st Dale Lange of St. James 316.93
2nd Chuck Parker of Comfrey 302.32
3rd Dean Karau of St. James 289.06