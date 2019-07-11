In September 1974 a new television show made its debut, and for nearly a decade the program told the story of late 19th Century life in the little town of Walnut Grove based on the “Little House” series of books written by Laura Ingalls Wilder.

While the show went off the air in March 1983, it has continued to be shown in syndication for years developing a strong fan base, including those who never saw the shows when they first premiered.

In 2019, the TV show that has been considered one of the most successful in the history of television is celebrating its 45th anniversary, and a reunion is being held this coming weekend (July 12-14) in Walnut Grove.

According to Amy Ankrum, who serves as director of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum in Walnut Grove, a number of the cast members will be in town this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

That also means fans from across the United States will be in the community for the big event, and lots of activities have been planned.

On Friday, an autograph session is being held in the city park from 9:15 until 10:45 a.m., with a luncheon with the stars at 10:45 (that event is sold out). The afternoon includes an onstage presentation by some of the cast members from 1:15-2 p.m. with autograph sessions from 1:15-3 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m.

An autograph session is being held Saturday from 9:15-11 a.m., as well as from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Cast members will speak on the stage from 3-3:45 p.m., with another autograph session from 3-5 p.m.

A pancake breakfast is being served Sunday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., with a photo session with the stars at the community center from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

From 7 until 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday the stars are scheduled to speak on the pageant grounds prior to the evening show.

In order to obtain any autographs, one must purchase a wristband. A wristband for one day is $35 and for two days is $60. They may be purchased at the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum or in the area where the autograph sessions are taking place in the park.

The cost to take part in the photo session Sunday is $10.

In addition to the anniversary celebration, the annual family festival is being held in the city park this Friday and Saturday, which offers those who attend the chance to make crafts and to meet artisans from the region who do everything from leather making to sewing.

Admission to the family festival is free. Concessions will also be available during the family festival.

To learn more about the weekend activities, visit the Walnut Grove Web site at www.walnutgrove.org.