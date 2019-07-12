The 79th annual playing of the Palmer Kise Invitational will tee off beginning Saturday morning (July 13) and wrapping up Sunday afternoon at the golf course in Redwood Falls.

A year ago, Dean Wilson captured his second Palmer Kise crown in a five-stroke victory over Eric Anderson.

Unfortunately, bad weather, including non-stop rain, has left the Redwood Falls Golf Club in rough shape (like many other courses), but the event is still slated to be played.

Practice rounds will be played Friday at the club.

The public is invited to come out and enjoy the event and you can still get into the tournament by calling the golf club and reserving a spot.