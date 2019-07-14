Due to parking lot work at the National Guard Armory building in Redwood Falls, the July Ruby’s Pantry distribution will be at the Redwood Valley Inglis Field Complex (the track and football field) parking lot.

The distribution is being held this coming Tuesday (July 16).

Those coordinating the upcoming event appreciate the public’s patience as its volunteers work this out. Everyone is encouraged to spread the word that the location has changed for July.

The distribution runs from 4:30-6 p.m., with registration opening at 4 p.m.

Those planning to attend should be aware that this distribution will be outside, and there will be no chairs to sit on while one waits.

Ruby’s Pantry coordinators decided it was best to change venues rather than cancel completely.

Find more information on the Ruby’s Pantry Redwood Falls Facebook page.