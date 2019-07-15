The Redwood/Renville 4-H Shooting Sports Club had four individuals on the Minnesota team for the 4-H national shooting sports championship.

They participated in the week-long event at Grand Island, Neb.

The entire .22 pistol team was comprised of Redwood County members, including: Jared Zollner, Catherine Turbes and Noah U’Ren. They finished ninth overall, with Zollner finishing fifth, Turbes 18th and U’Ren 44th.

Zollner was national champion in the slow fire event.

Ashlyn Doering was a member of the muzzle loading team. The team finished 15th overall.

Doering represented Minnesota as a national shooting sports ambassador at the event.

The team was sponsored by the Redwood County 4-H Federation, Redwood County Pheasants Forever, Redwood County VFW Post 2553, Redwood Falls American Legion Post #38 and the Redwood Falls Sportsman’s Club.