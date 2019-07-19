The Council voted to add the construction of Elm Street NE from 7th Avenue NE to 12th Avenue NE to the 12th Avenue/St. Mary’s Street project.

At last week’s City Council meeting, the Council voted to add the construction of Elm Street NE from 7th Avenue NE to 12th Avenue NE to the 12th Avenue/St. Mary’s Street project. It will be added as an alternate bid item which may be removed if bids come in higher than expected or budgeted for next year. If this segment of Elm is built, it will open up nine new lots between the railroad tracks and the new Elm Street which would be available for sale. These lots would be zoned to allow the construction of storage sheds as well as other similar commercial type buildings, much like those further west on Elm Street. I’m not going to pretend that these lots would sell overnight but they have been rather popular lately. Most would be approximately 125’ wide by 140’ deep. At this time, we do not have a price on them, that will be determined after the street has been built. For now, however, if anyone has any preliminary questions about availability or what types of uses would likely be permitted, we would be glad to answer those. Hopefully bids are favorable, and we get this street build next year.

Also, from last week’s Council meeting, a question was asked from the audience, if the garbage contract had been approved by the City Council. Both the City Attorney and I said that we were sure it had been but without the supporting documentation in front of us, we were unable to verify. For the record, the minutes from the December 12, 2017 Council meeting state that the Council unanimously approved the transfer of the current contract from Braun and Borth Sanitation to River View Sanitation.