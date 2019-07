Mages book, "Dandelion Salad," available in local stores.

Barbara Mages Kodet recently released her second book, “Dandelion Salad” a collection of short stories, continuing where her first book, “To Bechyn and Back,” left off. In the new book, Mages tell stories of Sleepy Eye, New Ulm, Morton, and Bechyn, her hometowns throughout her 90 years of living in Southern Minnesota. Mages’ book is available at Schutz Family Foods, Randy's Family Drug and Nex-Tu-Nu II.