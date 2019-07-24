Vivian Catherine Bonadeo, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019 with her family by her side. Vivian was the only child born on May 24, 1926 in Detroit, to Thomas and Margaret Allor. Vivian attended St. Paul School in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, graduating in 1943. She worked for Xerox until her marriage to Henry Bonadeo on January 31, 1948.



Vivian was a vivacious, matter of fact woman who danced to the beat of her own drum. She stayed home to take care of her four children. Thomas of Cape Charles, VA, Ann (David) Hovda of Clara City, MN, Sue (Terry) Skaggs of Earlville, Illinois, and Tim (Anne) Bonadeo of Channahon, Illinois. She also cared for her father-in-law, Dominic Bonadeo from 1952 until his death in 1984, as well as her parents from 1975 until their deaths in 1983 and 1989.



Vivian spent her days either creating and sewing clothes for herself as well as her children, designing and decorating homes they built and taking grandchildren on cross country trips in their motor home. She served as "uniform lady" at St. Joan of Arc Catholic School in Lisle, Illinois for several years as well as a member of the Christ Child Society, raising money to help children build better futures.



She began painting in 1965 and was a member of Tarpon Springs, Florida Art Guild for all of her 38 years in Florida. She was a lover of the beach, collecting and cleaning thousands of shells to be used in the showers and counter tops she created in her homes. She was a creative gardener and landscaper and used her skills to together with Henry ran Maple Leaf Campground in Earlville, Illinois for several years.



She and Henry traveled the world as well as the United States in their motor home. Together they lived in various cities in Michigan, Illinois and Florida, finally coming to live in MN at the Clara City Assisted Living in 2015 to be by family and then Vivian moving the Clara City Nursing Home in November 2017.



She is survived by four children, nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Vivian was preceded in death by her devoted husband Henry in 2016, grandson Corey Ervin, 1998, and daughter-in-law Kathy Bonadeo, 2014. Blessed be her memory.