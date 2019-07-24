An empty pesticide container collection will be held from 9 a.m. until noon Aug. 21, 2019 at the Renville County Highway shop located south of Bird Island on County Rd 5.

To be eligible for collection pesticide containers must be high density polyethylene plastic, have been triple or pressure rinsed and are pesticide free and have all caps, foil seals and labels removed.

No mini-bulk containers or containers with dirt or other materials stuck to the outside will be accepted.

For more information, call (320) 523-1550.