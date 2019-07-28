Minnesota gained 3,300 jobs in June, and the state’s unemployment rate held at 3.3 percent according to figures recently released by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.7 percent for the month.

May’s previously announced gain of 100 jobs was revised upward to 2,000 jobs.

The state has now gained jobs in four consecutive months for the first time since February 2018.

Annual employment growth rebounded to 20,992 which is a 0.7 percent gain.

“These 3,300 jobs added in June, together with an increase in the labor force participation rate, are both encouraging signs,” said Steve Grove, DEED commissioner, “but Minnesota employers are still having a hard time finding workers. Our workforce development teams at DEED are working to connect these employers to job seekers to fill some of the most in-demand jobs currently out there.”

One such effort at DEED to fill in-demand jobs is work done by the Minnesota Job Skills Partnership (MJSP). Under the partnership, educational institutions and businesses work together to secure MJSP funding.

Businesses initially meet with an accredited educational institution to explain their training needs and to learn about options. Once they agree on a plan, the educational institution contacts DEED to determine eligibility for a grant.

The MJSP awarded $3.4 million to 26 projects in June. The funding will train more than 3,900 workers across the State of Minnesota.

Seven major industry sectors gained jobs in June. Education and healthcare and other services were both up 1,500 jobs. Other areas experiencing growth were manufacturing (up 1,400), financial activities (up 400), leisure and hospitality (up 400), government (up 200) and logging and mining (up 100).

Areas experiencing loss were professional and business services (down 1,500), trade, transportation and utilities (down 300), construction (down 200) and information (down 200).

All five of the metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) experienced over-the-year growth in June. Rochester MSA had the highest growth with 1.4 percent followed by St. Cloud MSA with 1.3 percent and Mankato with 1.2 percent. Minneapolis-St. Paul MSA had just 0.4 percent growth and Duluth-Superior MSA had 0.1 percent growth.

Learn more on the DEED Web site at mn.gov/deed.