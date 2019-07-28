After losing to BOLD in the opening round of postseason play, the Redwood Falls Legion baseball team was forced into the losers bracket against Sacred Heart.

The game turned into a pitcher's duel, but Redwood Falls was able to hold onto a dramatic 4-3 victory.

Kyle Lechner started for Redwood Falls and would once again give his team a great chance to win.

Sacred Heart got on the board first in the second inning with a single run. Redwood Falls would even the game at one in the third inning and added three runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good.

Bryant Haas capped off the scoring in the fourth inning with a two-run double.

Lechner went 5 2/3 innings to earn the victory before giving way to Cade Schiller who would pitch the final 1 1/3 to earn the save. Schiller struck out the final Sacred Heart batter with the bases loaded in the seventh inning.

Haas and Brennan Sander each had two hits for Redwood Falls.

Redwood Falls then advanced to face ACGC and would fall 14-3 in five innings to end the season.

Schiller had an RBI single in the first inning, and Schiller, Haas, and Carter Johnson all saw action on the hill against a good hitting ACGC team.

Haas once again had two hits, as did Carter Guetter who added an RBI as well.

Jaden Van Hee also added a hit and RBI.