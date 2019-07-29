Crookston Chapter No. 137, Order of the Eastern Star presented Carson Luettjohann, son of Roger and Brenda Luettjohann with a $1,000 scholarship during the Masonic Lodge Awards Night last month.

Crookston Chapter No. 137, Order of the Eastern Star presented Carson Luettjohann, son of Roger and Brenda Luettjohann with a $1,000 scholarship during the Masonic Lodge Awards Night last month. Carson will be attending Iron Range Engineering in Virginia, Minnesota. The scholarship is part of the 2019 Matching Funds Scholarship Program funded by the Minnesota Masonic Charities Inc.