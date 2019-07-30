Authorities have identified the North Dakota woman who died after she was dragged by a horse in western Minnesota.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Bertha Wood, of Fargo, was walking the horse on a road near Star Lake last Friday. Investigators say the lead rope was wrapped around her arm when she was dragged.

A funeral service for Wood will be held Tuesday in Oakes, North Dakota at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.