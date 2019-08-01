Effective August 1st, 2019, Chippewa County Montevideo Hospital (CCMH) is officially CCM Health! CCM Health better reflects the organization as they are more than just a hospital. “Ever since anyone can remember, our organization has been called Chippewa County Montevideo Hospital, “said CEO Brian Lovdahl, “Of course, we are much more than a hospital. We have four clinics, we own an ambulance, we own home care. We have a wide array of services that we offer.” Helping people be healthy must be more than just provider visits, CCM Health aims to help provide opportunities for healthy, active living. CCM Health's name change reflects the organization's growing commitment to all aspects of physical, social, and mental health. Visit their new website, www.ccmhealthmn.com or follow their Facebook and Instagram page.



