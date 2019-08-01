Lorrayne Johnson, 90, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Meadow Creek in Montevideo. Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 27, at Salem Lutheran Church, in Montevideo. Interment was at Faith Lutheran Cemetery in Madison.

Lorrayne Mildred Johnson was born in Madison, Nov. 3, 1928, the daughter of John and Caroline Boehnke. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. She graduated from the Bellingham High School in 1946.

Lorrayne was united in marriage to A. Milton Johnson on Sept. 5, 1948, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bellingham. They farmed in the Bellingham area and then owned a gas station in Watertown, S.D. They moved to Minnesota where they owned a grocery store in Clarkfield. In 1959 they moved to Montevideo, where Lorrayne worked in various retail stores. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Job's Daughters and Salem Lutheran Church.

Lorrayne and Milton loved to travel, visiting China, New Zealand, Norway and Germany. They spent several winters at Victoria Palms in Donna, Texas. She enjoyed bowling and selling poppies, but her true passion was her grandchildren.

Lorrayne is survived by her children, Richard (and MaryLou) Johnson, of Brighton, Colo., Terry (and Susan Thomas), of New Brighton, and Janelle (and Dan) Joneson, of Spicer; six grandsons, Ryan (and Lindsy) Johnson, of Erie, Colo., Blayne (and Diane) Johnson, of Denver, Colo., Nick Johnson, of Fridley, Tom (and Angela Kahn), of St. Paul, Andy (and Angie) Joneson, of Duluth, and Aaran (and Mindy) Joneson, of Willmar; four great-grandchildren, Clara, Nelly, Trace Johnson and Kim-Xuyen Joneson; and extended family and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, sister Delores and an infant grandson.

Wing-Bain Funeral Home, of Montevideo, was in charge of the funeral arrangements. (Online guest book, please visit www.wingbain.com)