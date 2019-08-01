A couple of weeks ago, I went to a Relay For Life committee meeting to get some of the final information I needed in advance of this year’s event, which is being held tomorrow.

I am not one who likes to spend a lot of my time at meetings, but I felt like it was important for me to stay for a while at this one to get a better grasp of what these people do each year to make Relay For Life a success.

They do a lot.

There is so much behind-the-scenes work that goes on throughout the year, as this group of volunteers makes the time to ensure the event is one that truly honors survivors and inspires others to help by supporting the cause.

If you checked out the Relay For Life section in this past Monday’s edition, you may have noticed something that might have given you that feeling of “deja vu,” as you turned from one page to another.

Within that section were two group photos, and, if you noticed, those photos looked an awful lot alike.

One photo was of the team captains for this year’s event, while the other was of those who serve on the committee. Several people appeared in both of those photos, which means they are performing both the tasks of helping get their team coordinated and in planning the overall activities that will take place Friday.

During the meeting I attended Roger Pabst made mention of this reality, as he observed there is a small group of folks who are doing a huge amount of work. His concern is the same one that I have.

What happens if this group of people burns out and wants to take a break? (Honestly, I have known a lot of people who are part of this group, and I can tell you that probably won’t happen any time soon. They are all very impressive.)

Yet, like many of us, they are not the type who will look for help. They just put their heads down and get the job done.

So, on their behalf, I am going to make a plea to the rest of you.

How can you help?

We all know there is no one alive who has not been impacted by cancer in one way or another, and we all likely know someone who has been assisted by the work being done through the American Cancer Society and Relay For Life.

Engaging in the process provides everyone with a greater sense of identification with the cause, and this is a pretty good one.

So, now is the time for all of us to step up and do our part.

That starts by attending Relay For Life this Friday. I expect to see anyone who reads this there Friday.

Before you come, open up the pages of the special section and take a look at those photos I just mentioned. Memorize those faces, and then when you arrive start looking for one of them.

Then, go ahead and make the move.

Ask the simple question that will brighten their day and begin to lighten the load.

What can I do?

I am hopeful that the photo I take a little less than a year from now is going to have a lot of new faces, as more of you take the initiative and start your own teams and volunteer to serve on the local committee.

I am not letting myself off of the hook, either.

I intend to find my way to get involved, as I know Relay For Life is making a difference.