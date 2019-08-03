The sixth annual Fachoy House chicken broccoli dinner fundraiser is being held Aug. 9 at the Redwood Falls American Legion Hall.

The dinner, which also includes chicken fried rice, egg rolls and a fortune cookie, is being served from 4-7 p.m., with a $15 suggested donation.

The event is sponsored by Cornerstone Christian Church, with proceeds from the fundraiser being used to provide scholarships to youth looking to attend summer camps and for the Redwood Falls Youth For Christ program.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased from Dwight Hollingsworth or by stopping by the church weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon.

Tickets are also available for purchase Sunday mornings at the church.

During the event curbside pickup and home delivery options are available. Call (507) 640-0352 to make those arrangements.

Hollingsworth added old Fachoy House cooks return each year to help with this fundraising event.

The public is encouraged to attend the Fachoy House fundraiser Aug. 9.

For more information, or visit the Cornerstone Church Web site and it Facebook Page.