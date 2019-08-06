Can you please explain the new law that requires drivers to move to the right lane if they are impeding traffic by traveling under the posted speed limit?

Modernized language regarding left-lane usage was added to Minnesota state statute for those drivers who drive in the left lane below the posted speed limit and are impeding traffic.

The new law, which started Aug. 1, requires drivers to move out of the left lane when traveling on interstates or multi-lane roads after they have finished passing slower-moving traffic.

If you are traveling under the posted speed limit, move to the right when it is safe to do so. Remember to signal each time you change lanes.

Nothing allows a driver to exceed the speed limit. The posted speed limit is the law and is the maximum speed drivers should be going. We are always on alert for violators who choose to speed.

Motorists should keep a three-second following distance to allow for safe stopping and reaction to other vehicles.

Aggressive driving, speeding and weaving through traffic give drivers less room for error and may cause others to react in a way that endangers their lives.

You can avoid a ticket ­– and a crash – if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota toward zero deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send them to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester, MN, 55901-5848, or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.