The Tomahawk East League playoffs in the Region 2C tournament is entering the middle stages and the standings are beginning to take shape. Read up on all the latest information here!

The first round of the Region 2C tournament began Saturday, Aug. 3. The top-seeded New Ulm Brewers defeated Sleepy Eye 17-12 in a high scoring affair that saw 31 hits total. Also on that night, Lamberton fell to Springfield 5-3. The Tigers started Isaac Fink on the mound as Fink went six innings for the win and allowed six hits and struck out nine. Leading Springfield was Ryan Sturm, Pat Moriarty, and Branden Flock, all tallying multi-hit games. Stark then defeated Hanska 8-6. Brothers Dusty Mangen and Jake Mangen accounted for most of Stark’s runs as Dusty had a three-run double and Jake circled the bases for a three-run home run to lead the Longhorns in the win.

The following day on Sunday, Aug 4. The Indians bounced back in a 7-5 victory that saw Jacob Berg get his first career amateur victory in his amateur pitching debut. Lamberton defeated Hanska behind the arm of Johnny Pistulka, and Avery Stevens closed the game out for New Ulm as the Brewers defeated Stark 5-4.

On Tuesday, Aug. 6 Lamberton traveled to New Ulm and had a sea-saw type battle as New Ulm pulled through late after the Longsox held a 7-2 lead. The Brewers battled back to win the game 12-8 as Avery Stevens tallied five strikeouts in the final two and two-thirds innings while striking out two to leave the bases loaded for Lamberton in the seventh inning.

Stark defeated Springfield 5-2 in a pitching gem from Essig draftee Jay Helget. Brandon Helget had a solo home run for the Longhorns.

Sleepy Eye used a complete game four-hit shutout from Alex Sellner to help the Indians defeat the Hanska Lakers 9-0.

Wednesday night, which unfortunately is after the press deadline, the Indians hosted Lamberton and Hanska hosted the Brewers. Results can be found online and in next week’s edition of the Herald-Dispatch.

Current standings as of Aug. 6 for the Region 2C tournament are as follows:

1.) New Ulm 3-0

2.) Sleepy Eye 2-1

3.) Stark 2-1

4.) Springfield 1-2

5.) Lamberton 1-2

6.) Hanska 0-3

The top three teams advance to the 2019 MBA State Tournament being held in Delano and Maple Lake. In addition to Wednesday’s games, Friday night the Brewers host Springfield and Stark travels to Lamberton. Saturday, Region 2C play wraps up as the Longhorns host Sleepy Eye and Hanska faces Springfield, with both games being played at 1 p.m. Potential tie-breakers will be played at 7:30 Saturday night, Aug. 10.