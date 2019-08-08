People in Sleepy Eye heard the sirens and helicopters early Sunday evening, Aug. 4.

People in Sleepy Eye heard the sirens and helicopters Sunday evening, Aug. 4. Later that evening, the Minnesota State Patrol reported there’d been a two vehicle crash, with two fatalities and five people injured, at the intersection of Highway 14 and County Road 10, three and one-half miles east of Sleepy Eye. The accident occurred at approximately 5:50 p.m.

According to the State Patrol incident report, a Ford Five Hundred, driven by Terry Robert Besemer of New Ulm, was traveling southbound on County Road 10; a Ford Windstar, driven by Sanjuanita Salazar-Lozano of Sleepy Eye, was traveling westbound on Highway 14. Besemer failed to stop at the stop sign prior to crossing Highway 14 and the vehicles collided in a broadside crash.

Besemer, age 51, died as a result of the accident. According to the report, he was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was involved. Besemer was alone in his vehicle.

The other fatality was a passenger in the Windstar, Maricella Alvarado De Leon, age 54, of Hildago, Texas. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The other people in the Windstar were injured and transported to hospitals. Salazar-Lozano, the driver, had non-life threatening injuries and was transported to New Ulm Medical Center. She was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not involved.

Ten-year-old boy, Jesus Alexander Moncada, unknown city, was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. It is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt. Xaviar Salazar, age 8, unknown city, was transported to New Ulm Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. It is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt.

Transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, with life threatening injuries, were Jeremiah Salazar, age 8, unknown city; and a 64-year-old woman, Elida Alvarado, unknown city. It is unknown if either was wearing a seat belt.

Other agencies assisting the State Patrol at the scene were the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Allina Ambulance, Sleepy Eye Ambulance and Sleepy Eye Fire Department.

The Sleepy Eye Police Department was the first unit to respond to the call. “Often we are the first [at Sleepy Eye incidents]. We render aid once we get on scene,” said Chief Matt Andres. “After the ambulance and other help arrives, we then assist with traffic control until the scene is clear or there are enough other units to take over.”

Sleepy Eye Fire Chief Ron Zinniel said his department performed vehicle extrication and were on the scene for about two hours.

“We had multiple roles at the scene,” said Ambulance Coordinator Shari Hittesdorf. “We provided patient care and transport.”