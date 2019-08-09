The Bechyn community will hold its annual Czech Heritage Festival Aug. 11.

Located 13 miles southwest of Olivia, amid corn and soybean fields, this small rural community has been the home of the Czech Heritage Festival for the past 28 years.

Since the closing of St. Mary’s historic church in 1992, a group of dedicated former parishioners, neighbors and friends have worked diligently to preserve the church, cemetery grounds and memories in the hamlet of Bechyn.

Once a year, on the second Sunday of August, visitors travel to Bechyn to celebrate and remember their ancestors and reconnect with family and friends, but one doesn’t need to be Czech in order to come and enjoy the day.

This year’s entertainment line-up will feature Mollie B and the Jim Busta Band featuring Karl Hartwich. Mollie Busta Lang, is a multi-talented musician and dancer who hails from a family of small town midwest American entertainers. She has been a featured star on RFD-TV since 2011.

Mollie B has been performing on stage since she was eight years old, playing different instruments, and always sharing her love of music. The afternoon performance will indulge audiences with her unique style and ever present bubbling personality.

Additional afternoon entertainment will include Matt Hodek and the Dakota Dutchmen, from Lankin, N.D., the Sleepy Eye Area Concertina Club, as well as the Bechyn Czech Folk Dancers.

Along with the musical entertainment, will be Czech language presentations by Anna Cooková, owner of “Czech Talk,” and Barbara Mages will be doing a book signing of her new book “Dandelion Salad.”

The Polka Mass, with music provided by Mollie B, will start at 10 a.m., followed by a pork roast dinner served from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Activities throughout the day include a silent auction, farmers market, Bingo, children’s activities, gift shop, beer garden and ethnic foods, and the public is reminded to come early to buy some kolache.

The festival is sponsored by the St. Mary’s Preservation Association of Bechyn, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and proceeds are used for the preservation of St. Mary’s Church building.

The festival is held rain or shine.

Admission is free.

Learn more about the St. Mary’s Preservation Association at www.BechynCzechFest.org and on its Facebook Page.