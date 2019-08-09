The Sleepy Eye City Council, this afternoon, voted to offer the position of City Manager to current Interim City Manager and Public Works Director Bob Elston.

The Sleepy Eye City Council, this afternoon, voted to offer the position of City Manager to current Interim City Manager and Public Works Director Bob Elston. The vote was taken after Elston and two other candidates were evaluated by city department heads, and community members (at a Meet and Greet event yesterday afternoon/evening); followed by formal interviews with the Public Utility Commission and City Council this afternoon.

After hearing the comments of department heads, community members, and PUC, in combination with results of their interview and previously gathered information on the candidates, the councilors and commissioners voted by paper ballot on their first and second (if they wished) choice. After the ballots were tallied, it was concluded that Elston received the most support and the motion to offer him the position was passed on a 4-1 vote, with Councilor Larry Braun voting no.

The Finance Committee met following the official council meeting to discuss contract details for negotiation of Elston's contract. A motion to approve a contract is expected at the Tuesday, Aug. 13 regular council meeting.