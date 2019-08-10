While cover crops have the potential to provide many benefits, they are planted on a limited number of acres in Minnesota each year.

While cover crops have the potential to provide many benefits, they are planted on a limited number of acres in Minnesota each year. The program “Cover Crops: Setting up for Success,” on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Southwest Research and Outreach Center, Lamberton, will highlight U of M research that provides management tips and considerations to help farmers and ag professionals successfully incorporate cover crops into Minnesota cropping systems. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., and the program will run from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Attendees will learn about the latest U of M cover crop research results and management considerations, evaluate the impact of cover crops in soil pits, and see a variety of key cover crops growing in the field. The program is for farmers, with or without cover crop experience, and for anyone who works with farmers and would like to learn more about cover crops.

The $25 registration fee includes lunch, refreshments and handouts. Pre-registration is requested at least one week prior to the event at https://z.umn.edu/cover-crops-success or by calling 507-752-7372. The first 40 paid registrants will receive a FREE copy of the “Midwest Cover Crops Field Guide” 2nd Edition. 3.5 CEUs have been applied for (1.0 CM, 0.5 NM, 1.0 SW, 1.0 PM).

Topics and speakers include:

•Matching your cover crop to your goals – Axel Garcia y Garcia

•Can my cover crop supply my fertilizer needs – Paulo Pagliari

•Cover crops and insect pests: The good the bad and the bugly – Bob Koch

•What’s the dirt on soil structure – Jodi DeJong-Hughes

•Weed management tradeoffs with cover crops – Liz Stahl

•Penciling out cover crops – William (Bill) Lazarus

For further details and to register, go to https://z.umn.edu/ cover-crops-success or call the SWROC in Lamberton 507-752-7372.