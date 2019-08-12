Crookston Public Library recently held their Summer Library Experience finale with their “EXPLORE!” themed free program for kids ending in prizes for lucky readers.

Kids, teens and adults were invited to track their reading progress and earn prizes from June 1 - August 10.

The SLE program ended with “Moonlight in the Afternoon” where moon-themed stations were set up around the library followed by prize drawings.

Each child also received a book. The books were sponsored by the Crookston Alliance for Literacy and Learning (CALL) group with funding from the United Way of Crookston.

Kid prize winners included Clara Vigness and Arley Sinks who won new bikes.

Other themes throughout the summer included: Star Wars Extravaganza, What’s In Our Water, Space Games, Lunar Odyssey, Explore Storms!, Alien Party, plus they had Storytime in the Park, The Lion & the Mouse mini-play, a Teen Game Night and Teen Escape Room.