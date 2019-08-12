The juvenile had also stole items from vehicles.

A juvenile from the Mahnomen area escaped from the Red River Valley Juvenile Center in Crookston Saturday and local law enforcement searched the south end of town until early Sunday. Witnesses say police set up a perimeter near Minnesota Department of Transportation and SunOpta, but were unable to locate the juvenile until later when the juvenile was found walking close to Christian Brothers Ford.

The juvenile was also found to have rummaged through several vehicles in the area stealing a small amount of money and clothes.

Other agencies assisted in the search and no further details have been released at this time.