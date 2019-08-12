There will be a Memorial Service for Rita Fasching this coming Thursday (Aug. 15) at 7:30 pm at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Redwood Falls.

Rita JoAnne Fasching, 56, of Redwood Falls and formerly of Winsted passed away July 4, 2019 after a very courageous four-month battle with cancer.

In 1990 Rita moved to Redwood Falls and became a special education teacher in the Redwood Falls School District. She would spend the next 30 years of her life making a tremendous impact on the lives of the students she taught, the teachers she worked with and the entire Redwood Falls community.

The public is invited to attend this service.